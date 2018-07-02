"Don't bother, just let him die": Killing with impunity in Papua [EN/ID]

Over the two decades since Indonesia’s 1998 reforms (Reformasi) began, successive governments of Indonesia have pledged to end human rights violations by security forces. However, Amnesty International has continued to receive allegations of unlawful killings by security forces in the provinces of Papua and West Papua. These killings occur mainly in the context of unnecessary or excessive use of force during mass protests, during law enforcement operations or due to misconduct by individual officials. In this report, Amnesty International highlights how investigations for the unlawful killings cases are rare, and it is even rarer that anyone is held accountable.