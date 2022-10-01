Read the Disrupting Harm in Indonesia Report and Advocacy Brief.

Children in Indonesia are facing harm from online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA). Two percent of internet-using children aged 12–17 in Indonesia were found to have been subjected to clear instances of online sexual exploitation and abuse in just the past year. There is considerable evidence of the manufacture, possession, and distribution of child sex abuse materials. Crimes of online child sexual exploitation and abuse often go unreported, prevention efforts are limited, investigation capacities fall well short of the needs, and few child victims are cared for adequately. The government, public institutions, and society can all do more to respond to OCSEA and disrupt the harm it is causing to children in Indonesia.