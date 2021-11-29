Disaster Emergency Period Has Been Set: Dompet Dhuafa Jawa Barat and Disaster Management Center Dompet Dhuafa Deploy Disaster Response Service

Garut, West Java— Dompet Dhuafa Jawa Barat (DD Jabar) and the Disaster Management Center (DMC) Dompet Dhuafa have deployed a flash flood response team in Garut since last Saturday (27/11/2021).

Based on reports compiled by the field team, there are 112 families / 319 people affected because of this, also there are 108 houses covered of mud, one (1) house was heavily damaged, one (1) house was moderately damaged, and one (1) house was slightly damaged.

Meanwhile, two (2) madrasah (Islamic school) units were slightly damaged, three (3) prayer rooms were slightly damaged, one (1) posyandu (Integrated Healthcare Center) was also submerged, and it is estimated that five (5) bridges were damaged.

Finally, six (6) two-wheeled vehicles were swept away by the flood and one (1) four-wheeled vehicle was heavily damaged.

"Until Monday (29/11/2021) afternoon, DMC Dompet Dhuafa has helped clean up mud materials in Mekarhurip Village, Sukawening District and Pos Hangat in Cintamanik Village, Karang Tengah District and in Sukawening Village, Sukawening District," concluded Haryo Mojopahit. as Chief Executive of DMC Dompet Dhuafa.

Previously due to high-intensity rain causing the Ciloa River on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at two a ‘ clock overflowed causing flash floods to hit two sub-districts, namely Sukawening and Karangtengah sub-districts.

The West Java Provincial Government has established a seven-day emergency response status to deal with banjir bandang disaster management areas in Sukawening and Karangtengah Subdistricts, Garut Regency.

"We will take emergency response measures, which is to first determine the material that restrains community activities," said Uu Ruzhanul Ulum as Deputy Governor of West Java, while reviewing the location of the flash flood disaster in Sukawening District, Garut, Sunday (11/28/2021) Medcom.

Garut regency government, he said, set an emergency response status with the initial steps of cleaning the provincial environment as well as so that community activities are not disturbed after the flood.

“The team will stand by at the location following the development of community conditions. With the coordination of various organization, it is hoped that they will be able to help the survivors to get through difficult times like this,” explained Haryo.

