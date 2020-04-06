Dengue fever infects more than 4,500 people, kills 48 in East Nusa Tenggara

A Dengue fever outbreak in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) has worsened as the province records more than 200 patients treated for the disease in less than a week, while the number of fatalities has reached nearly 50.

“According to data we received from the health agency, there’s a total of 4,518 cases, with 48 deaths as of April 1,” NTT administration spokesperson Marius Ardu Jelamu said on Thursday, as quoted by kompas.com.

The provincial administration previously recorded 4,304 cases of dengue fever with 47 deaths on March 26.

Kupang city saw the highest increase in the number of cases, as it recorded more than 100 new cases in the span of five days. Meanwhile, the latest death was recorded in Belu regency.

Apart from Kupang city, hundreds of new cases were recorded in Sikka regency, Belu regency and Alor regency.

Between January and March, most deaths caused by the disease were recorded in Sikka with 14, followed by Belu with seven and six in Kupang city.

Despite the grim figure, Matius added that the rate of infection had decreased from the previous period.

Dengue fever outbreaks have occurred in many regions since the beginning of the year, including West Nusa Tenggara, Lampung, West Java, Riau, South Sumatra and Jakarta. The disease has infected more than 10,000 as of today. (syk)