08 Feb 2019

Dengue death toll rises to 176

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original

Gemma Holliani Cahya

At least 176 people out of 16,692 dengue cases across the country have died this year, the Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The number had increased from the 169 fatalities reported one day earlier.

The ministry’s director for vector-borne and zoonotic diseases, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said the large number of deaths was mainly caused by treatment for the patients being delayed.

Siti said the infection caused a flu-like illness and occasionally developed into a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue if not treated immediately.

“In most of the cases that led to death, the patients were usually admitted to health facilities too late. If they have experienced dengue shock syndrome and the bleeding is already severe, it is difficult to restore the fluid balance,” she said.

Siti said it is important for people to be aware when they feel symptoms such as severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pains, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands or rashes. The symptoms usually last two to seven days following an incubation period of four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

“Do not wait until the dengue rash pops out because if you have been eating nutritious food and have a strong immune system, the dengue rash will not be seen on the skin. Please check yourself immediately into a health facility,” she said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.