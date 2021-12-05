Death toll from Mount Semeru eruption rises to 14

The death toll from the recent eruption of Mount Semeru has risen to 14 after the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) discovered an additional body in Lumajang, East Java on Sunday.

Mt. Semeru, Java’s tallest mountain, spewed a large cloud of rock and ash into the sky on Saturday as an accompanying pyroclastic flow rushed down its slopes. Two districts in Lumajang regency were covered with pyroclastic materials, and eight districts in the neighboring Malang regency were covered with ash.

Some 5,500 people were affected by the disaster, according to the BNPB.