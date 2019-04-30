30 Apr 2019

Death toll in Bengkulu floods, landslides climbs to 29

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 29 Apr 2019 View Original

Ivany Atina Arbi

At least 29 people have died in flash floods and landslides that hit the province of Bengkulu over the weekend, while 13 remain missing, according to the latest figures.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) revealed on Monday that Central Bengkulu regency accounted for the majority of casualties, with 22 people found dead. Three more fatalities were reported in Kepahiang regency, one in Lebong regency and three in Bengkulu city.

“Thirteen individuals are still missing as of now. One of them lived in Kaur regency, two in Bengkulu city and the ten others in Central Bengkulu regency,” BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Monday.

He added that the army, police and residents were working hand in hand to find the missing persons and handle the emergency. Two districts in Central Bengkulu, namely Merigi Sakti and Pagar Jati, were still isolated on Monday afternoon, as landslides blocked road access to the areas.

Roughly 12,000 residents were forced to leave their inundated houses and stay in temporary shelters. At least 106 heads of cattle, four buffalos and 101 goats died in the disaster, according to local authorities. Meanwhile, 184 houses, seven schools, roads and bridges spread across 10 municipalities were damaged. (swd)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.