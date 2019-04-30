Death toll in Bengkulu floods, landslides climbs to 29

Ivany Atina Arbi

At least 29 people have died in flash floods and landslides that hit the province of Bengkulu over the weekend, while 13 remain missing, according to the latest figures.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) revealed on Monday that Central Bengkulu regency accounted for the majority of casualties, with 22 people found dead. Three more fatalities were reported in Kepahiang regency, one in Lebong regency and three in Bengkulu city.

“Thirteen individuals are still missing as of now. One of them lived in Kaur regency, two in Bengkulu city and the ten others in Central Bengkulu regency,” BNPB spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Monday.

He added that the army, police and residents were working hand in hand to find the missing persons and handle the emergency. Two districts in Central Bengkulu, namely Merigi Sakti and Pagar Jati, were still isolated on Monday afternoon, as landslides blocked road access to the areas.

Roughly 12,000 residents were forced to leave their inundated houses and stay in temporary shelters. At least 106 heads of cattle, four buffalos and 101 goats died in the disaster, according to local authorities. Meanwhile, 184 houses, seven schools, roads and bridges spread across 10 municipalities were damaged. (swd)