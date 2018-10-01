Deadly earthquakes and tsunami in Indonesia

SULAWESI ISLAND HAS BEEN HIT BY A 7.5 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE AND A DEVASTATING TSUNAMI, FLATTENING EVERYTHING IN ITS PATH.

On Friday 28 September, the people of Sulawesi looked on in horror as giant waves crashed onto their shores.

First the island was hit by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Then a tsunami tore through the region, flattening everything in its path and turning thousands of homes to rubble.

Families have been left devastated as they struggle with the catastrophic aftermath. Thousands are still searching for lost family members, whilst also enduring landslides and power outages.

We’re sending a response team to understand how we can help Sulawesi families who have lost everything. But our resources are limited after an unprecedented stream of disasters this year.

Right now, our teams are stretched across the globe, responding to natural disasters in the Philippines and Kenya, as well as operating in Syria, Iraq, the Lake Chad Basin and Somalia.

We rely on our incredible supporters to fund our vital work providing shelter in times of disaster. We’re impatient to respond – wherever we’re needed in the world – but we need your help.

HOW ARE WE HELPING?

This is the latest in a series of earthquakes to hit Indonesia.

We already have a ShelterBox team on the island of Lombok, helping families recover from the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which hit in August.

The team is working with our local Rotary contacts to deliver aid to families in Lombok who lost everything in the quakes. So far we have helped over 360 families across North and West Lombok.

In addition to providing tents, tarpaulins, ropes, kitchen sets, blankets, ground sheets, mosquito nets, and solar lights, we have also provided tents to maternity and postnatal clinics.

Now, in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in Sulawesi, we are hoping to help many more families. We’re sending a highly trained team, whose key focus will be to look at if and how we can best help the families affected.

