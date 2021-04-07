CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 07 April 2021

Indonesia

Tropical cyclone Seroja hit southeastern Indonesia on 5 April causing heavy rains, flooding, and landslides and affecting over 30,000 people. The cyclone first impacted the Nusa Tenggara islands, but impacted Maluku island, Bali, and Sulawesi islands as well. Up to 130 fatalities and over 8,400 displaced people were reported in East Nusa Tenggara province as at 6 April and over 70 people are missing. Lamanele village on Adonara island reported the highest death toll with at least 60 fatalities. The cyclone damaged over 2,000 houses and at least 13 public facilities, including a solar power plant. Damaged and blocked roads and fallen bridges are complicating rescue efforts. Acute shelter, WASH, and NFI needs are expected. Electricity, phone, and internet networks have been disrupted in Nusa Tenggara, limiting communications. Crowded evacuation centres pose a high risk of COVID-19 transmission. Seroja is forecast to strengthen as it moves southwest, with winds up to 195 km/h possible on 10 April.

Mozambique

A non-state armed group launched a violent attack on Palma city, Palma district, Cabo Delgado on 24 March; clashes between the group and military forces continued for a week. Before the attack, Palma was home to 110,000 people, about 40% of whom were already displaced. Some 11,000 people have now displaced into the neighbouring districts Nangade, Mueda, Montepuez; to Pemba, and to Tanzania. Displaced families are hosted by relatives and friends. Humanitarian evacuations from Palma by air and sea were suspended on 2 April, pending further clearance by authorities. Roads are not safe, with the armed group reportedly targeting civilians. As a result, thousands more civilians are thought to be displaced inside Palma district or waiting for evacuation. In January, shortages of basic commodities in markets were reported after attacks and insecurity cut off road access into Palma city. The security situation in and around Palma remains unstable and protection is urgently needed.

Sudan

Tensions between the Masalit and Rizeigat tribes have increased since 3 April, when unknown men shot and killed two Masalit tribesmen in El Geneina town, West Darfur. Clashes and gunfire reported in different neighbourhoods of El Geneina since 4 April have left at least 56 people dead and led to the declaration of a state of emergency across West Darfur. Around 4,000 people have fled the neighbourhoods affected by violence and displaced to nearby public buildings. All humanitarian operations have been suspended, humanitarian flights have been cancelled, and markets are closed until the security situation improves. Roads in and out of El Geneina are blocked. El Geneina town is a regional hub for aid delivery and the suspension of humanitarian operations will affect aid delivery across the state.

