CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 05 March 2020

Greece

An estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people are at the border areas between Greece and Turkey as of 5 March, even though the exact numbers cannot be verified. Humanitarian actors report that people trapped at the border need shelter, food, and water. This is a result of the movement of thousands of asylum seekers and migrants towards Turkey’s Edirne province and towards Greek East Aegean islands via sea route, hoping to cross into Greece, after Turkey announced on 28 February the ease of controls at its north-west borders with Greece and Bulgaria. The Greek government announced on 1 March the suspension of all asylum applications for a month and said all arrivals will be arrested and forced to return. Tensions have escalated at the border crossings and in the islands. Clashes occurred between migrants and Greek authorities as well as local residents including attacks against aid workers.

Go to Greece page

Indonesia

Heavy rainfall in the greater Jakarta area between 24 February and 1 March has displaced 46,000 people to 88 emergency shelters. The hardest-hit area was East Jakarta. Severe flooding was also recorded in Bekasi regency, North and West Jakarta, and Tangerang City. Nine people were killed, 16,000 homes damaged, and 220,000 people affected by the floods. Provincial disaster management agencies and the Indonesian Red Cross are coordinating the response, setting up field kitchens, and distributing relief items. This is the second time the greater Jakarta area has experienced severe flooding this year. Across the country, as many as 1.4 million people have been temporarily displaced by flooding in 2020. The recurring rainfall is raising concerns about long-term food security in West Java, where rice fields have been saturated and 13,000 hectares of crops have already been destroyed this year. The government has begun distributing rice seeds for replanting and is conducting assessments.

Go to Indonesia page

Somalia

Conflict between the Somali National Army (SNA) and Jubaland State Forces (JSF) has triggered a mass displacement from Jubaland. Since 7 February, tensions have been rising between the SNA and JSF in the town of Belet Xaawo in Gedo, Jubaland. On 2 March the conflict escalated and spilled over the border into Mandera, Kenya, where businesses were reportedly forced to close. Initial reports indicate the hostilities have displaced 56,000 Somalis, including IDPs from settlements in Belet Amin. The displaced have fled to Doolow town, nearby bushes of Belet Xaawo, and across the border. Information regarding their needs is lacking, although more than half of the population in Belet Xawoo was already in need of humanitarian assistance. The ongoing conflict will likely hinder humanitarian access, which has consistently been a challenge in the area, mostly due to high levels of insecurity related to non-state armed groups, such as al-Shabaab.

Go to Somalia page