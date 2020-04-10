COVID-19 Planning: Indonesia

Priority Action Planning Guidance

Identify rural hospitals and clinics with little to no capacity to manage a surge in patients, including those with severe respiratory intervention requirements.

Identify contingency treatment sites and resources to support remote communities and areas with low capabilities.

Assess the suitability of exposure prevention and remediation protocols in order to avoid staffing impacts, particularly in areas of high population density.

Centralize epidemiology data, ensure data openness, and support local and subnational tracking and tracing.