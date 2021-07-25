COVID-19 in Indonesia: Switzerland sends 600 oxygen concentrators to Jakarta

Switzerland is helping Indonesia to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Swiss Humanitarian Aid sent 600 oxygen concentrators to Jakarta on Saturday, with a total value of nearly CHF 1 million. This is the sixth delivery of oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies that Switzerland has made to another country since May 2021, worth over CHF 15 million in total.

In view of the public health situation in Indonesia and in response to a request for assistance from the Indonesian authorities, Swiss Humanitarian Aid has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Swiss cargo aircraft carrying the medical supplies departed from Zurich on Saturday for Jakarta. In addition to the 600 oxygen concentrators, the consignment also includes medical protective equipment (over 12,000 protective coveralls and over 45,000 face masks).

The supplies and protective equipment will be received in Jakarta by the local authorities and then transported to various sites. The Swiss embassy in Indonesia is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that humanitarian goods are distributed fairly based on need, in accordance with humanitarian principles.

The shipment to Indonesia is Switzerland's sixth international delivery of humanitarian goods in recent weeks. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the FDFA, has already sent equipment (respirators, oxygen concentrators) to Tunisia (16 July), Mongolia (12 July), Sri Lanka (7 June), Nepal (21 May) and India (6 May). Switzerland continues to monitor the global public health situation relating to COVID-19 and is ready to provide assistance wherever possible upon request.

