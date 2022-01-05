Covid-19 Emergency Response Phase 2 in Greater Jakarta Area (July - November 2021)

The greater Jakarta area or known as Jabodetabek (Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Tangerang Selatan, Bekasi) is a megapolitan area in Indonesia covering an area of 6,437.89 km2 and a population of 29,116,662 people (around 11% of Indonesia’s population). Jabodetabek is one of the most densely populated areas in Indonesia.

The first COVID-19 suspect case was discovered in Depok City. It spread to other areas in Jabodetabek until the area became one of the most infected areas with Coronavirus in Indonesia.

Therefore, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (Plan Indonesia) conducted the COVID-19 emergency response phase 2 in Greater Jakarta Area from July to November 2021. Through this response, Plan Indonesia reached 11,402 individuals in total. Additionally, Plan Indonesia distributed 1,000 Sanitary Package for Families, Menstrual Health Management Package, 1,000 Recreational Package for children self-isolating in 8 Children Center located in Bekasi, Bogor, East Jakarta, North Jakarta, and South Jakarta, 500 Cash Voucher Assistance for 500 households located at 4 subdistricts in Depok, and 1,000 vitamins and 1,000 PPE for 17 community health centers.