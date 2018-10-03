03 Oct 2018

Convoy of Hope responds to Indonesia Tsunami

Report
from Convoy of Hope
Published on 01 Oct 2018 View Original

OCTOBER 1, 2018 | 5:00 P.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO.More than 48,000 people are displaced and more than 800 are dead after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a devastating tsunami hit Indonesia this weekend. Convoy of Hope is sending a team to bring help and hope to those left without food, water and much needed relief items.

The team is taking water filters, solar lanterns and camping gear — and will be purchasing further relief supplies in Indonesia. The team will meet with partners and assess the situation to further develop Convoy's response strategy.

Follow the response here.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.