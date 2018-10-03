Convoy of Hope responds to Indonesia Tsunami

OCTOBER 1, 2018 | 5:00 P.M.

SPRINGFIELD, MO.More than 48,000 people are displaced and more than 800 are dead after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake and a devastating tsunami hit Indonesia this weekend. Convoy of Hope is sending a team to bring help and hope to those left without food, water and much needed relief items.

The team is taking water filters, solar lanterns and camping gear — and will be purchasing further relief supplies in Indonesia. The team will meet with partners and assess the situation to further develop Convoy's response strategy.

Follow the response here.