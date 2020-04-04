Community feedback on COVID-19 (Asia Pacific Region): Fears of returnees from China, eating garlic and ginger to prevent COVID-19 and other misconceptions, 11 March, 2020

This is a brief overview over community concerns that have come out from Risk Communication and Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) activities in Indonesia and Nepal. Key topics to address are fears and stigma against people who return from China, information on response measures and confusion about transmission and prevention of COVID-19. It is important to note that some of the community questions and concerns have been quite specific, i.e. individuals that are convinced that COVID-19 is transmitted through waterways, so it is key to tailor responsive action towards those specific gaps. Both National Societies do a variety of risk communication and CEA activities in addition to the two feedback collection examples highlighted in this report.