Christian Aid partner sends emergency team in aftermath of Indonesia's Sunda Strait tsunami

Christian Aid’s partner in Indonesia has sent a medical team to help communities affected by the tsunami that struck the Sunda Strait on Saturday night.

At least 222 people died and 843 were injured when giant tidal waves hit coastal towns and tourist beach resorts without warning, causing widespread devastation.

Authorities say the tsunami may have been triggered by underwater landslides caused by the Anak Krakatau volcanic eruption.

Speaking from Indonesia, Christian Aid's Emergency Programme Manager, Rudy Pinem, said:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by this latest disaster, which comes so quickly after September's tsunami and earthquake.

"In the aftermath of the tsunami, our local partner here in Indonesia, Yakkum Emergency Unit (YEU), deployed a crisis response team that includes a doctor and nurse.

"They have been providing medical relief and assessing the needs of communities in Rajabasa Village, in South Lampung District of Lampung Province.

"Christian Aid will respond based on YEU’s assessments and on what support they find they are able to provide."

Reports indicate that all those who have died are all Indonesian nationals, while 28 people are still missing. The death toll is expected to rise, once the extent of the damage is known.

Access to the coastal towns is being hindered by debris from the tsunami, which uprooted trees, crushed boats, damaged roads and destroyed buildings, including more than 550 homes.

In recent months Christian Aid’s partner YEU has been delivering essential supplies to more than 6,500 people affected by the earlier tsunami and earthquake, which struck Indonesia in September.

For more information on Christian Aid's existing tsunami relief efforts, visit: www.christianaid.org.uk/emergencies/indonesia-tsunami-appeal

Notes to Editors: