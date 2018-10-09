Chinese Humanitarian Aid Arrives in Indonesia

Around 14:00 local time of 9 October, the first charter flight carrying humanitarian aid from the Chinese government to the disaster-stricken area in Central Sulawesi arrived in Balikpapan. Commerce Minister Counselor Wang Liping from the Chinese Embassy in Indonesia and Legal and Cooperation Bureau Chief Meiladyastrinda Hapsari from the National Disaster Management Authority of Indonesia handled the transfer of aid items in the airport on behalf of the two governments.

On 28 September 2018 local time 18:02, a magnitude7.4 earthquake and a subsequent tsunami struck Central Sulawesi. Palu, the capital city of Central Sulawesi, and its surrounding areas suffered severely damages. According to Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority, by 9 Oct, the death toll reached 2010, and 82,775 people were relocated while 67,310 houses and 2,736 schools were destroyed. The search and rescue mission is still underway.

Immediately after the disaster happened, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a condolence message to President Joko Widodo. In the message, President Xi said that the Chinese side empathizes with the suffering of the Indonesian people in the disaster and stands ready to provide disaster relief assistance according to the need of the Indonesian side. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent a condolence message to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno. Meanwhile, the Red Cross Society of China provided 200,000 USD emergency cash assistance to Indonesian Red Cross Society.

Immediately after the disaster happened, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a condolence message to President Joko Widodo. In the message, President Xi said that the Chinese side empathizes with the suffering of the Indonesian people in the disaster and stands ready to provide disaster relief assistance according to the need of the Indonesian side. Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also sent a condolence message to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno. Meanwhile, the Red Cross Society of China provided 200,000 USD emergency cash assistance to Indonesian Red Cross Society.