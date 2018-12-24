Central Sulawesi Earthquake & Tsunami - Humanitarian Country Team Situation Report #10 (as of 10 December 2018)

This report is produced and issued by the Humanitarian Country Team in Indonesia. It covers the period from 26 November to 10 December. The next report will be issued on or around 24 December.

Highlights

The Master Plan for Recovery and Reconstruction is under preparation.

Recovery planning is well underway with several recovery related assessments in process.

The HCT’s Response Plan, requesting US$ 50.5 million to provide assistance to 191,000 people, is funded at 34 per cent.

International NGOs, the Red Cross and the UN are supporting the Government’s priorities and efforts.

The government-led response continues to cover humanitarian needs while transitioning into the recovery phase, which will expire on 25 December 2018

Some 133,631 people are displaced across Central Sulawesi according to data released by the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) Thousands more have left the province or found refuge with host families.

Following the earthquake and tsunami on 28 September, and resulting liquefaction and landslides, 2,101 people are known to have died. Palu was the worst affected district, with over 1,700 people recorded killed in the city.

2,101 People dead (BNPB)

1,373 People missing (BNPB)

133,631 Internally displaced (BNPB)

20,000 Children reached with various child protection interventions

Situation Overview

On 28 September, a series of earthquakes struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province, the strongest a 7.4M earthquake only 10 km deep and with its epicentre close to the provincial capital, Palu. The earthquake triggered a tsunami striking beaches in Palu and Donggala. The earthquakes, tsunami and resulting liquefaction and landslides caused significant damage and loss of life.

As of 23 November, 2,101 people are known to have died. A further 4,438 people were seriously injured. Search and rescue operations were stopped on 12 October. According to figures released by Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), at least 1,373 people have been reported missing. According to data released BNPB, the number of IDPs has decreased from 171,552 people to 133,631 people.

An estimated 15,000 houses and land have been totally devastated. Some 17,000 houses are heavily destroyed but the sites may allow for reconstruction. Around 35,000 families whose houses have been damaged require emergency shelter support for a shorter term.

BNPB puts the total cost of material damages at USD 910 million; this data will be updated once the results of the post-disaster needs assessment are known.