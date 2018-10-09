Central Sulawesi Earthquake & Tsunami: Humanitarian Country Team Situation Report #1 (as of 09 October 2018)

Highlights

• Following the earthquake, tsunami and landslides in Central Sulawesi, 2,010 people are known to have died, a further 10,700 people have been seriously injured and 671 people are still missing, as of 9 October (BNPB.)

• Infrastructure and basic services have been affected, with 2,700 schools, 20 health facilities and 99 religious buildings reportedly damaged (BNPB).

• The areas that sustained the most severe damage are those that suffered from liquefaction or landslides. In these villages, the earth has been forced up by five metres, taking vehicles and houses with it.

• As logistical challenges are resolved, access into affected areas is improving, and the humanitarian response is being scaled up. In line with Government priorities, the UN, NGOs and Red Cross are on the ground supporting government-led efforts.

• HCT’s Response Plan, released on 5 October, requests US$ 50.5 million for immediate relief activities, outlining the support that the international humanitarian community is seeking to provide to 191,000 people over three months.

Situation Overview

On 28 September, a series of strong earthquakes struck Indonesia’s Central Sulawesi province, the strongest a 7.4 M earthquake only 10 km deep and with its epicentre close to the provincial capital, Palu. The earthquake triggered a tsunami with waves reaching up to three metres in some areas, striking beaches in Palu and Donggala. The earthquakes, tsunami and resulting liquefaction and landslides have caused significant damage and loss of life in affected areas.

As of 9 October, 2,010 people are known to have died following the earthquake and tsunami in Central Sulawesi. A further 10,679 people have been seriously injured and are hospitalized, and 671 people are still missing, according to figures released by Indonesia’s national disaster management agency, BNPB. Buildings, including houses, shops, mosques and hotels, have collapsed, been swept away, or suffered extensive damage. An estimated 67,000 houses have been damaged and almost 83,000 people are currently displaced. More than 2,700 schools have been damaged, in addition to heath facilities and water supply systems (all figures updated by BNPB on 9 October 2018).

Immediately after the earthquake and tsunami, local communities and responders on the ground began efforts to rescue people trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings and provide urgent assistance to survivors. Search, rescue and retrieval efforts have been undertaken by thousands of people from affected communities, Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) and local government agencies.

According to the Government, priority needs are for: basic relief items for disaster-affected people and logistics to bring them to Palu, particularly clean water, sanitation and hygiene; immediate repair of infrastructure and public services (airport, road, electricity, water and fuel supply). Other priority needs include shelter, protection, including child protection and gender-based violence, and education; and reducing the risk of further damage or injury by removing dangerous, damaged structures.

Despite the impact to infrastructure, life in Palu is returning to some sense of normalcy. UN aid workers on the ground have reported that a few shops are beginning to re-open and some street traders are back at work, the queues for fuel that had been observed a few days ago have been eliminated and electricity has returned the majority of the city. Authorities have requested those who left Palu to return to restart economic activities, as many shops are still shuttered after their owners left following the disaster. Public kitchens have been established in six displaced sites and supplementary foods are being provided to young children and pregnant women.

Electricity has been re-established across much of Palu and fuel is now available. Road access is improving, however, in Sigi District roads to four isolated sub-districts are still blocked with clearance being undertaken by the Public Works Office. Telecommunications has been restored across majority of Palu.

Aid workers on the ground report that the beach area of Palu city has been heavily damaged by the tsunami, with the obliteration of most buildings in a strip of land, up to 400 metres from the shoreline. Based on analysis of secondary data and satellite imagery, it is estimated that approximately 10,000 houses may have been destroyed by the tsunami and landslides. These families will need extensive support as they have lost everything. An additional 20,000 houses are estimated to have suffered extensive damage because of the earthquake.

Approximately 35,000 houses have been partially damaged and other families are reportedly sleeping outside at night due to a fear of aftershocks, but they are returning to their homes during the day.

In the days following the earthquake and tsunami, access and logistics challenges were the most significant obstacle to bringing in aid and relief workers. According to UN staff on the ground, roads in Palu are now functional, and access to outlying areas appears to have improved. Aid is also being flown in by the Indonesian military, and other foreign militaries, from Balikpapan to Palu. An average of 15-20 Foreign Military Asset (FMA) flights per day are leaving from Balikpapan for Palu, with approximately 330MT of relief items. FMAs are being offloaded by US military with assistance from DHL. An average of 12 helicopters are operating 10-12 flights per day to Sigi and Donggala, with approximately 10-15MT of cargo transported per day. 30 military 8MT trucks are also carrying cargo from the airport.