Central Sulawesi Earthquake, Tsunami, and Liquefaction: Population Needs - Multi-Sector Needs Assessment, February 2019 [EN/ID]

SUMMARY

Following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake on 28 September 2018, large parts of Palu city, the capital of Central Sulawesi Province, along with the surrounding regencies of Sigi, Donggala, and Parigi Moutong on the Island of Sulawesi, were destroyed by liquefaction and a tsunami.1 According to the most recent assessments, as of 20 December 2018, 2,227 people were killed, 164,626 people were displaced into informal settlements and in tents outside of their homes, and 20,257 were in need of temporary shelters out of a previous population of over 1.2 million individuals before the disaster.2,3 Four months after the earthquake, very little information is available on the needs and displacement situation of the population in Central Sulawesi Province. In order to address the needs of the population, REACH, as a standby partner to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) supported the Humanitarian Forum Indonesia (HFI) and Universitas Muhammadiyah Palu (UNISMUH) to conduct a household-level multi-sector needs assessment on behalf of the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos) and the Government of Central Sulawesi Province, with financial support from ECHO.

The assessment was conducted through a statistically representative household survey, administered in 38 of 62 sub-districts located in the regencies of Donggala, Palu and Sigi in Central Sulawesi Province that were affected by the earthquake. In collaboration with humanitarian partners of the Displacement and Protection (PP) Cluster, a joint set of indicators and questionnaire was agreed upon and administered by trained enumerators to a random sample of households in each sub-district. Target households, from six separate population groups4 , were identified using randomly distributed GPS points based on OpenStreetMap shelter footprints. Data collection, using Kobo forms, lasted between 22 January and 6 February 2019 using a gender-balanced team of 71 enumerators and 9 team leaders. In total, 4,264 households were interviewed. Findings are statistically representative with a minimum confidence level of 95% and a 10% margin of error at the sub-district level and at crisis level for each separate population group. The assessment did not cover extremely remote or inaccessible areas, and did not cover households who were living in government transitional shelters (huntara collectifs) as the population moved in to these shelters after the assessment team had completed data collection in those areas.

The following were key findings from the assessment: