Central Sulawesi Earthquake: International Deployed Assets (as of 10 October 2018)

OVERVIEW

28 International aircraft supported the response

The Indonesian Military Forces (TNI) are coordinating all foreign military assets through bilateral meetings with countries that have been cleared to assist by the Government. The TNI has appointed a dedicated Commander Officer for the overall coordination of Foreign Military Assets (FMAs) in Balikpapan, the designated Operations Hub for the Relief Operation.

Civil-Military meetings have taken place in Jakarta between the defence attachés and the humanitarian community to facilitate the interface between humanitarian and military actors. A Civil-Military coordination structure will be set up in Balikpapan to ensure efficient coordination