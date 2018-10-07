Central Sulawesi Earthquake: International Deployed Assets (as of 07 October 2018)

OVERVIEW

17 International aircraft operating in-country

The Indonesian Military Forces (TNI) are coordinating all foreign military assets through bilateral meetings with countries that have been cleared to assist by the Government. The TNI has appointed a dedicated Commander Officer for the overall coordination of Foreign Military Assets (FMAs) in Balikpapan, the designated Operations Hub for the Relief Operation.

Civil-Military meetings have taken place in Jakarta between the defence attachés and the humanitarian community to facilitate the interface between humanitarian and military actors. A Civil-Military coordination structure will be set up in Balikpapan to ensure efficient coordination.