07 Oct 2018

Central Sulawesi Earthquake: International Deployed Assets (as of 07 October 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance
Published on 07 Oct 2018
Download PDF (153.21 KB)

OVERVIEW

17 International aircraft operating in-country

The Indonesian Military Forces (TNI) are coordinating all foreign military assets through bilateral meetings with countries that have been cleared to assist by the Government. The TNI has appointed a dedicated Commander Officer for the overall coordination of Foreign Military Assets (FMAs) in Balikpapan, the designated Operations Hub for the Relief Operation.

Civil-Military meetings have taken place in Jakarta between the defence attachés and the humanitarian community to facilitate the interface between humanitarian and military actors. A Civil-Military coordination structure will be set up in Balikpapan to ensure efficient coordination.

