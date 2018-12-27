Central Sulawesi Earthquake and Tsunami Response Update 14th December 2018

CWS received 3,000 collapsible jerry cans, 2,750 mosquito nets, 6,000 mats and 4,000 solar lamps from UNHCR to share with affected families……

The earthquake and tsunami on September 28, 2018 - and the resulting land liquefaction and landslides - killed 2,101 people. Palu was the worst-affected area: more than 1,700 people died there. Search and rescue operations were stopped on October 12; according to Indonesia’s national disaster management agency, at least 1,373 people are still reported missing.

More than 109,000 people are still displaced across Central Sulawesi; they are staying in 431 sites in Palu, Sigi and Donggala districts. Thousands more have left the province or found refuge with host families. The government-led response, which is significantly complemented and augmented by non-governmental and private support, continues to address humanitarian needs while progressively transitionining into the recovery and reconstruction phase.

Priority needs include: logistics and economic recovery, medical assistance, clean water, sanitation and hygiene, recovery of infrastructure and public services, shelter, protection (including women’s and children‘s protection) and education.

Priority Need 1: Water, Sanitation & Hygiene

The need: An estimated 152,000 people need WASH support. Approximately 92,000 internally displaced persons in 359 locations do not have access to toilets. More than 3,300 people in 10 locations do not have access to water, and 1,483 people with disabilities in 780 sites do not have accessible toilets. Displacement sites near host communities with existing sanitation facilities fare slightly better.

CWS response:

CWS started water distribution on October 4, distributing 30,000 liters of clean water daily in three locations. Today, CWS is distributing 250,000 liters of water daily at 46 locations. A fleet of 10 trucks and reaches about 17,000 people from more than 4,100 households every day.

CWS distributed 50 packs of diapers and 50 packs of sanitary napkins to 132 households with specific needs. A total of 132 hygiene kits containing soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, nail clippers as well as detergent and additional sanitary napkins were distributed to 299 households.

Construction of eight public latrines (four stalls each) in four camps has been completed. Two more are under construction.

CWS distributed collapsible jerry cans from UNHCR to 2,760 households in Sigi and Donggala districts. CWS received an additional 1,500 collapsible jerry cans from UNHCR to share with affected families.

Priority Need 2: Shelter & Household Items

The need: Shelter remains an urgent need for 67,000 affected families. About 15,000 families' homes and yards were destroyed. About 17,000 are damaged but can be rebuilt. An additional 35,000 families need shorter term emergency shelter while their damaged homes are repaired. Exact numbers of families in need of temporary shelter, relocation and/or reconstruction support cannot be considered accurate until household (family) needs assessments are made along with government decisions about no-build zones, which might require families with only moderate or undamaged houses to relocate to safer areas. Shelter recovery support will mainly depend on the location and livelihoods of the people affected, with different needs in coastal ares, lowlands, cities and hills. Depending on their locations, people need direct reconstruction support, technical and material assistance, temporary shelter and rent support or cash assistance.

CWS response: CWS has received and distributed (or is preparing to distribute):

100 tarpaulins, 100 ropes, 1,000 blankets and 200 plastic mats to 675 people in 132 households. An additional 2,000 tarps from USAID were distributed to 1,031 households in Sigi and Donggala. 2,760 mosquito nets, 5,520 sleeping mats and 2,760 solar lamps from UNHCR to 2,760 households in Sigi and Donggala districts.

We received an additional 222 tents, 1,500 jerry cans and 845 solar lamps from UNHCR to share with families.

Other Updates & Planned Activities

Emergency Assistance: Water Distribution & Hygiene Kits

Water distribution (trucking) will continue in Palu city as well as in Sigi and Donggala districts.

Continue distribution of 10-Iiterierrv cans from UNHCR in Donggala and Sigi districts.

Improved Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion

CWS continues to assess water supply needs in several areas oi Sigi and Donggala districts.

Emergency Shelter Kits and Household Items