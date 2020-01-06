06 Jan 2020

Central Java's Mount Merapi spews hot ash again

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 05 Jan 2020 View Original

Mount Merapi in Central Java spewed hot ash on Saturday night, causing mild ash rain over Boyolali regency.

The eruption was recorded to have a maximum amplitude of 55 millimeters and a duration of 105 seconds.

Boyolali Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head Bambang Sinungharjo said the ash had fallen around Cepogo district, but preparations had been made in advance.

He said the BPBD was coordinating with the districts of Selo, Cepogo and Tamansari in anticipation of further ash rain.kompas.com“The situation is under control,” he said on Sunday, as quoted by

“We have also distributed face masks to the public,” Bambang said.

The Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center (BPPTKG) has set Merapi’s alert level to waspada (caution), the second-highest level in the country's four-tiered alert system. (kmt)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.