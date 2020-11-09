Case Study - Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (YPII): To reach everyone, anyone can contribute! Disability-inclusive community engagement during COVID-19

Background

Since 2018, Yayasan Plan International Indonesia (YPII), with the support of the Australian government, has implement the Water for Women (WfW) project in both rural and urban areas of two districts, namely Manggarai district in Nusa Tenggara Timur province and Sumbawa district. This project is anticipated to benefit over 450’000 people (over half of them women and girls), including many people with disabilities and those coming from other minority groups. In early April, YPII’s WfW project refocused activities towards the fight against COVID-19. Given the paramount importance of WASH in the fight against COVID-19, this project supported increased access to adequate, inclusive, gender-sensitive, and universally accessible WASH facilities and services, thereby playing a critical role in protecting people’s health during the ongoing outbreak.