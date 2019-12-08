Cars submerged, thousands evacuated in Bandung flood

Arya Dipa

The Jakarta Post

Bandung / Sat, December 7, 2019 / 01:50 pm

Heavy rains in Greater Bandung since Friday afternoon have caused the Cisangkuy River, part of West Java’s longest river, the Citarum, to overflow, inundating with floodwater 11 of the 13 community units (RWs) in Kamasan village in Banjaran district, Bandung regency, at night.

Bandung Search and Rescue Agency head Deden Ridwansyah said the agency deployed teams and arrived at the location at around 11 p.m. to help with evacuation efforts alongside local officials.

“The average water depth is around 1 meter but it’s already decreasing to less than 30 centimeters,” he said, adding that, in some areas, the floodwater was 2 meters deep.

Photos and videos show cars almost entirely submerged, with only their roofs visible.

RW 07 saw the worst flooding, while Kamasan, Bugel, Perum Jati and Cipeundeuy villages were also affected.

“Around 4,000 people were evacuated to village office halls,” said Deden, adding that a total of 2,400 families were affected by the flood.

The agency concluded its evacuation operation at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday and was assessing the damage, he said.

Access to the main roads connecting Kertasari district to the northern part of Ciparay district and southern part of Pengalengan district was cut off as a result of the flood.

Floodwater also inundated Jl. Raya Kertasari, Kertasari district’s main road.

Kertasari district chief Dadang Hermawan said water and mud frequently flowed through Jl. Pasir Munding, located in the same district, during the rainy season.

He said the area was prone to flooding because locals farmed on steep terrain without first implementing land terracing techniques. (mpr)