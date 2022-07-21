Caritas Indonesia Newsletter, Belarasa Kita - Issue 13, July 2022 [EN/ID]

JOY AND HOPE IN WEST MANGGARAI

On January 26, 2022, the Ruteng Diocese launched the Strengthening Food Security for Vulnerable Groups program. This joint program of Caritas Indonesia and Caritas Canada (Development and Peace) has been implemented for 1 year.

The program that is aimed at migrant families where women are the head of the family is located in the West Manggarai Regency, specifically in the Parish of Kerahiman Ilahi (Divine Mercy), Sok Krutung and the Parish of Hati Kudus Yesus (Sacred Heart of Jesus),

Lando.

The Caritas of Ruteng Diocese regularly supervises 4 organic farming groups that spread across those two parishes, namely Bantang Cama and Kontas Momang groups in the Sok Krutung Parish, and the Cebo Gori and Campe Tau groups in the Lando Parish.

These four groups plant vegetable seeds, such as eggplant, long beans, water spinach, green beans, pakcoy, and mustard greens.

Having six months of the oneyear planned implementation, Caritas Indonesia held monitoring and evaluation (monev) at the end of May directly in the field to meet with farmers and harvested the crops.

WATER INSTALLATION IN KAMBERA DISTRICT

Of the 22 sub-districts in East Sumba Regency, Kambera District is the worst affected by the Seroja Tropical Cyclone disaster that occurred in April 2021. Many houses, agricultural areas and infrastructures were damaged, including the Kambaniru Dam.

The Caritas Diocese of Weetebula, in coordination with Caritas Indonesia, continues the Reconstruction Rehabilitation Program to Phase II, which runs from March to September 2022 focusing on assistance in the Livelihood, Food and WASH sectors.

On 28 – 29 June 2022, the Executive Director of Caritas Indonesia, Fr. Fredy Rante Taruk, visited the location of Phase II program activities and symbolically hand over assistance in the WASH sector to the beneficiaries. The handover event was held on June 28, 2022, in Lambanapu Village, Kambera District, East Sumba, East Nusa Tenggara. The repairing and installation of clean water facilities were supported by the Deutscher Caritasverband (Caritas Germany).

In addition to the Director of Caritas Weetebula, Father Agustinus Waluyo Abubakar, CSsR, the handover event was also attended by non-commissioned officers (Babinsa) from Kambera District, Lambanapu Village officials, local figures, beneficiaries, and staff of the Caritas Weetebula.

On that occasion, the head of Kambera District appreciated the presence of Caritas, especially since the humanitarian program is still running in a difficult situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The beneficiaries of this clean water installation program were 1.605 people (321 families) spread over 6 sub-districts in East Sumba Regency, East Nusa Tenggara. (fs,as,mdk)