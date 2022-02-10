Caritas Indonesia - Annual Program Report 2021

WHO WE ARE

Caritas Indonesia (KARINA Foundation) was established on May 17, 2006, and is an official humanitarian institution owned by KWI (Bishops’ Conference of Indonesia) with a mandate as the centre for coordination, facilitation and animation of the Indonesian Catholic Church in providing humanitarian service, especially to help the victims of natural and man-made disasters.

In collaboration with KWI, Caritas Indonesia also concerns and serves on the issues of human rights violations, conflict and social violence, interfaith dialogue in humanitarian action, gender injustice and various acts of social injustice.

Caritas Indonesia is a member of Caritas Internationalis, a confederation of 165 national Caritas from around the world.