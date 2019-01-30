CARE Rapid Gender analysis – Serang & Pandeglang districts, Sunda Strait Tsunami, Indonesia December 25 – 31, 2018

Executive Summary

On 22 December 2018 at 21:27 hours (local time), a tsunami hit the coast of the Sunda Strait affecting five sub-districts in Banten (Pandeglang and Serang) and Lampung provinces (Lampung Selatan, Tanggamus and Pesawaran). As a result, a total of 426 people were reported dead, 7,202 people injured, 40,386 people displaced and 23 people were missing1. Significant damage was reported on properties including houses, hotels, boats, vehicles, etc. Pandeglang and Lampung Selatan are the most affected with Pandeglang only recording more than 50% of casualties, IDPs, material losses and damages.

Humanitarian crises and disaster are not gender neutral, the chaos and disruption of economic and social systems create differential vulnerabilities, risks and needs among women, men, boys and girls and other vulnerable specific groups. Rapid gender analyses (RGAs) help CARE and humanitarian actors to better consider gender issues and thus design a response that meets the specific needs of affected women, men boys and girls. Consistent with its focus on gender equality, CARE initiated an RGA mission led by CARE International Rapid Response Team Gender Specialist in Angsana, Pasaruan, Imbul Tanjung respectively from the subdistrict of Panimgba (Pandeglang district) and Cinangka (Serang district) Among the key findings one should note the IDP women and men of all ages are living in poor conditions in evacuation centres and lack of adequate shelter and privacy for women and girls, poor access to water, hygiene and sanitation services which combined increased health and protection risks including gender-based violence (GBV). This has added up to the prevailing gender inequalities and imbalance between women and men, with women not involved into decision making at house and community, including the management of the assistance. There is an overwhelming sense of silence around domestic violence and child marriage as communities accept them as part of the social fabric; they rarely talk about its effects and consequences.

The recommendations below are formulated for the entire humanitarian community to improve the quality of the assistance by mainstreaming gender and protection into sectorial responses and implementing gender specific interventions.

KEY FINDINGS

IDP women and men are living in overcrowded buildings, including schools and lack basic NFI with children, elderly and pregnant and lactating women (PLW) at particular health risk Assistance so far is not gender sensitive:

a. Food distributions do not consider specific nutrient needs of children, elderly and PLW

b. Not enough water for menstrual hygiene, latrines are not separated by sex, nor do they have internal locks and light Women are not involved in decision making regarding the assistance, nor are they participating in decisions within their own family The lack of awareness of human rights, including in relation to violence against women (VAW) and gender-based violence (GBV), combined with strong beliefs on traditional norms and new vulnerabilities among IDP women and men due to the disaster will reinforce pre-existing GBV (domestic violence, child marriage, female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C), sexual violence, etc.) Several legal provisions on gender equality and GBV do exist, though there is a conflict with customary law and existing laws are not enforced

RECOMMENDATIONS

Overarching Recommendation

Up-to-date gender analysis of the shifting gender dynamics within affected communities will ensure humanitarian assistance is tailored to the specific and different needs of women, men, boys and girls. It is recommended that organisations continue to invest in gender analysis, that new reports are shared widely and that programming is adapted to the changing needs.

Gender Mainstreaming Recommendations

Improve access to water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) among IDPs through temporary water tracking or multiplication of water pipe, construction of toilet and latrines with respect to standards of dignity and protection (number, separation by sex with visible signs, internal lock, lighting, etc.).

Provide dignity kits for women and girls of reproductive age, including disposable napkins, until access to water is improved.

Food distribution should consider specific nutrient needs for children under five, pregnant and lactating women (PLW) as well as elderly in line with policy of the Indonesian Ministry of Health.

Provide IDPs with dignified temporary shelter (with separation room for women and men) and non-food items (NFIs) (mattress, blanket, kitchen kits, hygiene kits) to improve living condition and mitigate health and protection risks.

Support affected women and men of relevant ages with targeted livelihood support including cash grant for income generation, fishing equipment and agricultural inputs, etc.

Gender-Specific Programming Recommendations