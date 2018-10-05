CARE begins procurement of key relief items for Indonesia earthquake response

CARE aims to target some of the most remote and in-need communities affected by the earthquake and tsunami

JAKARTA (October 5, 2018) — CARE has begun procurement of key relief items including shelter and sanitation kits with the aim of reaching some of the most remote and, as yet, unassisted communities devastated by last Friday’s earthquake and tsunami.

“We are in the process of purchasing simple, but life-saving items, like blankets, tarpaulins, water buckets and water purification kits. We will source them locally on the island from our base in Makassar. And we are also looking at creative ways we can bring items by boat to neighbouring islands like Kalimantan, and from there, onwards by plane to Palu,” said Wahyu Widayanto, CARE Indonesia’s Emergency Response Coordinator on the ground in Palu.

CARE emergency response team members are now on the ground in Palu and nearby Donggala and are working with a local partner organisation and other national and international NGOs to assess and determine the most pressing needs of those affected.

According to Widayanto the conditions for people living in the tsunami’s aftermath are grim, despite the good efforts by the Indonesian government: “There are currently only 2 banks that have re-opened and just some small food stores which aren’t sufficient for the community here. Gasoline is limited and drinking water is a problem and a real basic need.”

Widayanto adds; “we aim to reach some of communities located further from the busy hub of Palu city itself who have received no assistance to date. These are people living in more remote and difficult to reach areas of Donggala region who are least likely to receive needed assistance, but are some of those in most desperate need of assistance.”

CARE plans to assist around 100,000 people - mainly in Donggala district - with life-saving water, sanitation, shelter and livelihood support. In order to so do, CARE is appealing for USD 15 million in funding to be used over a four -year period.

Alongside the main core relief items CARE will also provide ‘dignity’ kits to women and girls affected by the disaster which include items such as sarongs and sanitary materials.

As Widayanto notes; “we saw in our emergency response work in Lombok earlier this year that women are usually the hardest hit by a disaster. They tend to be the guardians of family health, and caretakers of children and other dependent family members. They often see an increase in their workload after a disaster of this scale, as well as being increasingly vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence and exploitation.” He adds; “we are working to ensure their voices are heard and listened to in this emergency response.”

ABOUT CARE INDONESIA:

CARE has offices in the south of Sulawesi island in Makassar, where it has been operating for nearly 30 years. CARE has worked in Indonesia since 1967, initially focused on food distribution, small infrastructure projects, health, the environment, and water and sanitation. In 2004, CARE Indonesia was one of the primary emergency responders after the South Asian tsunami. Emergency response and disaster risk reduction with a focus on women and girls is always CARE Indonesia’s first priority. Its other core activities all focus on women and youth and include: Integrated Risk Management comprising resilience, food security and climate change; Economic Empowerment and leadership; and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene.