Canada providing emergency aid to Indonesia
News release
October 2, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada
The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development, today announced that Canada will provide $1.5 million in emergency assistance to support humanitarian organizations responding to the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia on September 28, 2018. The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck just off the island of Sulawesi, setting off a tsunami that engulfed Palu, the largest city in Central Sulawesi province. When vulnerable populations anywhere in the world are faced with deadly humanitarian disasters such as this one, Canadians will always be ready to assist them.
Canada’s contribution will help meet the immediate needs of the communities affected by the disaster, including through the provision of clean water, food, shelter, emergency first aid and basic health care.
“Canada is deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation that was left behind by the powerful earthquake and tsunami that hit Indonesia. This emergency assistance will go directly to trusted humanitarian partners that are on the ground working in the communities that are in dire need of help.”
Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of International Development
