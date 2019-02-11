Burst dam in Bandung kills three

By Arya Dipa

The flooding hit residential areas in Cigending subdistrict, Ujungberung district and several houses in the Endah regency complex, where eight people were dragged away by the strong currents.

The Bandung search and rescue (SAR) office said three people, including a baby, had been declared dead, while five people had been rescued.

The victims were identified as Phida, 40, Hani, 25 and Raifan, 1.

“The joint SAR team has moved all residents affected by the flooding to a safer location,” Bandung SAR spokesperson Joshua Banjarnahor said on Sunday.

He added that the flooding had receded and that evacuations had been completed.

“Therefore we suggest that the SAR operations be closed,” he said.

Meanwhile in Bandung municipality, a flood carried away a resident and killed the man.

Joshua said the body was found in drainage about 3 kilometers from where he was carried away. The body has yet to be identified. (kmt)