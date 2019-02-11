11 Feb 2019

Burst dam in Bandung kills three

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 10 Feb 2019 View Original

By Arya Dipa

The flooding hit residential areas in Cigending subdistrict, Ujungberung district and several houses in the Endah regency complex, where eight people were dragged away by the strong currents.

The Bandung search and rescue (SAR) office said three people, including a baby, had been declared dead, while five people had been rescued.

The victims were identified as Phida, 40, Hani, 25 and Raifan, 1.

“The joint SAR team has moved all residents affected by the flooding to a safer location,” Bandung SAR spokesperson Joshua Banjarnahor said on Sunday.

He added that the flooding had receded and that evacuations had been completed.

“Therefore we suggest that the SAR operations be closed,” he said.

Meanwhile in Bandung municipality, a flood carried away a resident and killed the man.

Joshua said the body was found in drainage about 3 kilometers from where he was carried away. The body has yet to be identified. (kmt)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.