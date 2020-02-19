Building Synergy in the Economic Recovery Efforts of Post-Disaster Communities in Central Sulawesi Province

On January 29, 2020 at the Santika Hotel in Palu Central Sulawesi, YEU through the support of CBM, CAID, and HA initiated a meeting between the beneficiary community and the government. The workshop, which was attended by 92 cross-party participants, was intended to synergize government programs to support businesses that have been built by beneficiary communities. The event was attended by parties involved in the business sector, such as the Souvenir Center, banking institutions, and Indonesian business associations. The community and the government succeeded in collaborating in making recommendations and follow-up plans for economic recovery efforts in various business sectors in Palu City, Sigi Regency and Donggala Regency