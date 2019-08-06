BMKG warns of high waves across Indonesia caused by Tropical Storm Lekima

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued warnings of possible high waves until Tuesday in several regions across Indonesia as Tropical Storm Lekima hits the Pacific Ocean on the eastern side of the Philippines.

The agency has warned residents living in coastal areas that, for example, in the waters of the Indian Ocean south of Java Island to East Nusa Tenggara, waves may reach a height of four meters.

Meanwhile, waves in the waters of the Java Sea and the waters south of Kalimantan, for instance, are predicted to reach a height of 2.5 meters.

“The BMKG calls for the public to be alert to possible high waves ranging from 1.25 to 4 meters high in several regions across the country,” the agency said in a press statement on Monday.

The warning applies from Monday until Tuesday.

On the northern side of the equator, the wind commonly flows from the southeast to southwest with speeds of 7.4 to 55.5 kilometers per hour (4 to 30 knots).

Meanwhile, on the southern side of the equator, the wind commonly flows from the east to southeast at similar speeds.

These conditions increase the height of waves around the region.

Areas recorded with the highest wind velocity included the southern waters of the Sunda Straits, the waters south of Banten, the Arafura Sea, the North Natuna Sea and the waters of the Pacific Ocean north of Halmahera.

Potential high waves in some areas may pose risks for maritime safety, according to the statement posted by the BMKG in its official website, maritime.bmkg.go.id.

“[The BMKG] calls for people who live or engage in activities in the coastal areas, particularly fishermen who use fishing boats, barges, ferry boats and large ships to stay alert,” the agency said. (sau/afr)