21 Sep 2018

BMKG warns of heavy rains, high waves as Typhoon Mangkhut ends

from Jakarta Post
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has warned the residents of 17 provinces across the country to be wary of potential heavy rains in the regions.

The agency’s meteorology deputy, Mulyono R. Prabowo, said in a statement on Wednesday that the end of Typhoon Mangkhut had caused a weather pattern shift in Indonesia, signaled by the decreasing activity of dry air mass flow from Australia.

Moreover, he said, the increase of air humidity in the atmosphere had created cumulonimbus clouds in several regions and could cause heavy rains with lightning, thunder and strong winds until Friday in almost all provinces in Sumatra and Java, as well as in West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Kalimantan and Papua.

Waves as high as 2.5 to 4 meters are expected in the waters of Mentawai Islands, Enggano in Bengkulu, western Lampung, the western part of the Indian Ocean from Aceh to Lampung, the southern part of the Sunda Strait, southern Java, Sumbawa Island, Bali-Lombok-southern Alas straits and the southern part of the Indian Ocean from Java to West Nusa Tenggara,” he said.

Mulyono also said residents should be prepared for the impacts of the weather, such as flooding, landslides, flash floods, cyclones and strong winds. (ris)

