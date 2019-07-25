BMKG warns of heavy rains, high waves across Indonesia

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued warnings of possible heavy downpours and high waves occurring on Wednesday in several regions across Indonesia.

The agency warned people to be wary of potential heavy rains in at least five provinces, namely North Sumatra, North Kalimantan, Central Sulawesi, Maluku and Papua.

Meanwhile, other areas predicted to have high-intensity rainfall with strong winds and lightning include Aceh, West Kalimantan and North Maluku, the BMKG said on its official website bmkg.go.id as quoted by tribunnews.com.

The agency also warned people living in coastal areas that high tides could reach up to 4 meters high.

Waves in the Malacca Strait, the southern waters of the Banggai-Sula Islands, the Flores Sea, the Seram Sea and the North Natuna Sea are predicted to reach a height of 2.5 meters.

In the northern waters of Sabang Island and in the Pacific Ocean, north of Halmahera, waves could reach 4 m in height.

In some areas, including in the eastern waters of Mentawai Islands in the Indian Ocean, the southern waters of West Nusa Tenggara and the southern part of the Sunda Strait, waves may reach a height of 6 m. (dmy/afr)