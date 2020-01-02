02 Jan 2020

Bengkulu villagers driven from their homes by flooding

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 01 Jan 2020 View Original

Dedek Hendry

Heavy downpours starting on Tuesday afternoon have caused the Air Ngalam River to breach its banks, flooding eight villages in Seluma regency, Bengkulu.

"So far, the data has shown that 182 houses were inundated and there were 685 victims. It’s possible the figures will change as our team collects more detailed data," BPBD Seluma secretary Basriyah said on Wednesday.

The eight affected villages were Tanjung Agung, Pagar Agung, Talang Tinggi, Lunjuk, Lubuk Lagan and Air Lata in Wes Seluma subdistrict; Talang Dantuk in Seluma subdistrict and Tumbuan in Lubuk Sandi subdistrict. Those affected included 13 toddlers, 28 elderly people and one pregnant woman.

Although no fatalities were recorded, the floods disrupted residents' activities, causing a four-hour traffic jam on the route from Bengkulu to South Bengkulu.

Victims who had taken shelter started returning to their homes as the waters began to recede at 9.30 p.m. BPBD Seluma has built a makeshift public kitchen and has distributed basic supplies to the evacuees.

"We've distributed clean water and lent out a pumping machine to take up well water at victims' houses. There hasn’t been any disruption in accessing their houses," Basriyah said.

BPBD Seluma has also warned residents to remain alert as heavy rains could hit the regency again, which may lead to more flooding.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.