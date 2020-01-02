Bengkulu villagers driven from their homes by flooding

Dedek Hendry

Heavy downpours starting on Tuesday afternoon have caused the Air Ngalam River to breach its banks, flooding eight villages in Seluma regency, Bengkulu.

"So far, the data has shown that 182 houses were inundated and there were 685 victims. It’s possible the figures will change as our team collects more detailed data," BPBD Seluma secretary Basriyah said on Wednesday.

The eight affected villages were Tanjung Agung, Pagar Agung, Talang Tinggi, Lunjuk, Lubuk Lagan and Air Lata in Wes Seluma subdistrict; Talang Dantuk in Seluma subdistrict and Tumbuan in Lubuk Sandi subdistrict. Those affected included 13 toddlers, 28 elderly people and one pregnant woman.

Although no fatalities were recorded, the floods disrupted residents' activities, causing a four-hour traffic jam on the route from Bengkulu to South Bengkulu.

Victims who had taken shelter started returning to their homes as the waters began to recede at 9.30 p.m. BPBD Seluma has built a makeshift public kitchen and has distributed basic supplies to the evacuees.

"We've distributed clean water and lent out a pumping machine to take up well water at victims' houses. There hasn’t been any disruption in accessing their houses," Basriyah said.

BPBD Seluma has also warned residents to remain alert as heavy rains could hit the regency again, which may lead to more flooding.