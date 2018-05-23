Be prepared for Merapi PMI volunteers

Indonesian Red Cross volunteers alerting personnel spread across several areas to assist in the handling of emergency response Mount Merapi, Sleman regency, Central Java.

"Most of our volunteers, have been scaled back to a location affected by disasters such as volcanic eruptions and education share the use of masks to the displaced people," said Head of Disaster Management Division PMI NHQ M Arifin Hadi via telephone on Tuesday.

It is said, increased volcanic activity of Mount Merapi, which is characterized by phreatic eruptions streak and followed seismicity so that the status of the Normal (level I) into Alert (level II) which came into force? Monday (21/5) at 23.00 pm.

With the increase in the alert status of population within a radius of three kilometers from the summit of Mount Merapi to be emptied there should be no activity and climbing activities temporarily prohibited except for investigation and research activities related to disaster mitigation.

PMI derived evacuate any residents who are in a dangerous radius in coordination with the Armed Forces, Police, Nasuonal Agency (BNPB), Basarnas and other volunteers.

"This assistance is to minimize the impact of the disaster. In the refugee camps we've opened a post and public kitchen for the residents," he added.