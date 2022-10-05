Bappenas Hopes UNFPA’s Inclusive COVID-19 Response Programme Inform Policies

Jakarta, 30 September 2022 - The prolonged COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected women and vulnerable populations who are facing increased risk of gender-based violence (GBV) and greater barriers to their access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and other essential services.

Since April 2021, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Government of Indonesia have implemented a programme called Leaving No One Behind (LNOB) supported by the Government of Japan. “Through the LNOB programme, we protect women and vulnerable populations in Indonesia from the impact of the pandemic,” Anjali Sen, the UNFPA Representative in Indonesia says. “We want to make sure that no one is left behind with an inclusive COVID-19 response, and support Indonesia’s pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” she affirms. The programme is officially concluded today, 30 September 2022.

In its 18 month-long duration, the LNOB programme focused on the most vulnerable populations severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but often overlooked in the COVID-19 response, particularly women and girls, older persons, persons with disabilities, and people living with HIV. Through the Government of Japan’s funding of US$ 2,863,636, the LNOB programme was designed to maintain continuity of maternal health and other sexual and reproductive health services during the pandemic and address GBV and harmful practices in the pandemic response. UNFPA implemented the LNOB programme in collaboration with 15 government and non-government partners in 76 districts and municipalities in 22 provinces of Indonesia.

In the pursuit of accelerating the SRH service and GBV response adaptation to the pandemic situation, the programme successfully trained 3,463 healthcare service providers which include midwives, nurses and doctors, GBV responders, social workers/volunteers, and caregivers on the topics of sexual and reproductive health, GBV prevention and management, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), disabilities, ageing, and HIV in crisis and pandemic contexts.

“To ensure the continuity of SRH and GBV services for vulnerable populations, we also need to protect service providers from COVID-19 transmission and provide support that enables vulnerable groups to access the services,” Sen added. The LNOB programme distributed 5,370 personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare frontliners, GBV service providers, social workers, and volunteers.

LNOB programme had also conducted assessments and studies on the impact of the COVID-19 on the most vulnerable populations, which informed the development of more inclusive COVID-19 response programmes and development policies. The programme also supported the development of a policy brief and three decrees on SRH and GBV in the provinces of DI Yogyakarta, West Sulawesi and East Nusa Tenggara through SRH/GBV sub-cluster mechanisms led by the Ministry Of Women Empowerment And Child Protection and the Ministry of Health.

As part of the capacity building efforts, the LNOB programme published 64 knowledge products and information, education and communication (IEC) materials in the forms of research reports, standard operating procedures (SOPs), guidelines, training modules, videos, podcasts, leaflets, posters, and booklets written in Braille tailored for the blind community, which provide information on COVID-19, SRH, GBV, and social protection for persons with disabilities. Those knowledge materials were utilized for the training activities and as references for health workers, GBV responders, and social workers in the provision of social and health services during the pandemic. The programme reached 102,203 persons through public education and awareness-raising activities.

“The rich data and information, and the innovative approaches being developed through this project, and the learning from this program become valuable information for us. I hope that the LNOB programme results become our reference in policy development in all government levels,” Dr. Ir. Taufik Hanafi, MUP, the Head Secretary of Bappenas stated.

Meanwhile, to support older persons and persons with disabilities, the programme provided 877 assistive tools to improve their mobility and enable them to access services they need. As the pandemic has also affected the livelihood and financial conditions of people living with HIV and further decreased their ability to access antiretroviral therapy (ART), the programme also distributed 2000 cash voucher assistance that covered the transportation costs needed to access healthcare and GBV services.

The programme also distributed a total of 8,500 customized dignity kits to pregnant and postpartum women, adolescent girls, females, GBV survivors, persons with disabilities, older persons and people living with HIV.

“I expect the government of Indonesia to have a further discussion regarding the new policy to protect at-risk population based on learning from lessons in this project. We sincerely hope that this effort will protect and empower, especially vulnerable groups of women.”, Kanasugi Kenji, the Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia affirmed.

“Through the course of this programme, we have gained a lot of valuable lessons. The LNOB programme has revealed our ability to adapt to new practices, and most importantly, the resilience within ourselves and our society,” Anjali Sen says. “We thank the Government of Indonesia, Government of Japan, and our implementing partners for this cooperation,” she concluded.

