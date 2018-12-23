23 Dec 2018

Banten Province Indonesia Tsunami Situation Report 1 – period covered: 22-23 Dec 2018

Report
from Humanity Road
Published on 23 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (255.55 KB)

Situation Overview Highlights:

Humanity Road activated its disaster desk following a tsunami that struck the Bentan Province in Western Java, Indonesia on December 22, 2018. This situation report number 1 provides useful links and situational information based on early indications in social media.

The National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) and the Agency for Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics (BMKG) reported that high tide/tsunami hit Carita Beach in Banten Province, and hit the coast around the Sunda Strait, especially in Pandeglang, South Lampung and Serang districts.on 22 December 2018 at 21:27 hrs. ​source

