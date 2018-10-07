AWC donates to Sulawesi earthquake victims

JAKARTA, 5 October 2018 – In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit Palu and Donggala in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, the ASEAN Women’s Circle (AWC) of Jakarta along with AWC Friends from various groups such as spouses from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indonesian Women Association donated goods and cash to the Indonesian Red Cross (Palang Merah Indonesia) on 4 October.

Sari Percaya, President of AWC, along with members of the AWC Executive Committee turned over the donation, which included tarpaulins with ropes, blankets, towels, hygiene kits consisting of toothpaste, shampoo, bath soap, sanitary pads, and food items. Additionally, a cash donation of over US$2000 was handed over through representatives of the Indonesian Red Cross. The items will be immediately sent to evacuation centres in Palu and Donggala.

The Indonesian Red Cross is a humanitarian organisation and is a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. It is currently one of the main organisations that is actively mobilising relief and operations for the victims of the earthquake in Sulawesi.

AWC is a social organisation, whose members consist of women from ten ASEAN Members States and Dialogue Partners living in Jakarta. AWC aims to strengthen regional solidarity as well as to promote cooperation among their members through various social and cultural activities.