18 Jan 2019

Authorities declare dengue emergency in Sragen

Report
from The Jakarta Post
Published on 17 Jan 2019 View Original

Suherdjoko, The Jakarta Post

The dengue fever outbreak that killed two people over the past two weeks in Sragen, Central Java, has prompted authorities to declare an emergency across the regency.

Sragen Regent Kusdinar Untung Yuni Sukowati said, as of Wednesday, at least 111 cases have been reported in 19 districts since Jan. 1, adding that Mondokan had 21 cases and Sumberlawang 15.

Separately in Brebes, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo instructed health agencies in other regencies across the province to monitor and collect data from areas prone to dengue fever.

“I asked them to gather data from across Central Java and report it to us as soon as possible to allow us to take immediate action to prevent more victims,” he said.

The information, Ganjar added, would help the administration decide whether or not to declare an emergency in the province.

“The [provincial] health agency will handle the assessment. If they find that all the required conditions [to declare an emergency] are met, we will not hesitate to make the announcement,” he said. (spl/ipa)

