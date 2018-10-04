04 Oct 2018

Australian humanitarian supplies depart for Indonesia

Report
from Government of Australia
Published on 04 Oct 2018 View Original

Joint media release

  • Senator the Hon. Marise Payne, Minister for Foreign Affairs

  • The Hon Christopher Pyne MP, Minister for Defence

A Royal Australian Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft will depart Australia today carrying humanitarian supplies for people affected by the earthquake and tsunami that has devastated Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

The aircraft is expected to arrive in Indonesia late this afternoon with tarpaulins, tools to build shelter, as well as hygiene and birthing kits. With over 70,000 people displaced by the tsunami, these supplies will provide critical relief.

Australia will deliver more supplies in the coming days. We will continue to work closely with the Indonesian Government to help people affected by this tragedy.

To date Australia has committed over $5.5 million to support the Indonesian Government and humanitarian partners in the tsunami and earthquake relief response.

