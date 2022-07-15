Australia supports Indonesia’s response to Foot and Mouth outbreak

Joint media release with:

Senator the Hon Murray Watt , Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

The Australian Government will provide $1.5 million to support Indonesia's response to the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

The funding will provide at least 1 million FMD doses for Indonesia's vaccination program, following a formal request for assistance from the Indonesian Government.

Indonesia's vaccination program is focused on support for the small-holder farming sector, which makes up around 90 per cent of Indonesia's cattle industry.

This support is in addition to Australia's existing commitment of 435,000 Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) vaccine doses that are currently being distributed to affected Indonesia provinces.

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt discussed Australia's support with Indonesian Minister for Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo in Jakarta today.

Minister Watt also met with Indonesian National Disaster Management Authority head and Chief of the Indonesian Task Force for Foot and Mouth Disease, Lieutenant General Suharyanto.

The Australian Government has also committed an initial $500,000 to Meat and Livestock Australia, responsible for coordinating support from Australian industry for the Indonesian feedlot sector's emergency response to these diseases.

Quote attributable to Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Penny Wong:

“Safeguarding the biosecurity of our region is a shared concern for Australia and Indonesia – this was something confirmed during the recent Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders' Meeting. “The provision of 1 million vaccine doses to combat Foot and Mouth disease underscores Australia's commitment to supporting Indonesia's response to the outbreak.”

Quote attributable to Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Senator the Hon Murray Watt:

“During my meeting with Lieutenant General Suharyanto we offered to share Australian expertise on emergency disease management and biosecurity. “The Albanese Government is taking a two-pronged approach to preventing the incursion of Foot and Mouth disease, first by strengthening biosecurity measures at the Australian border, and also by supporting efforts to curb the spread overseas.”

Media enquiries