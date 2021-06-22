Australia’s contribution to UNFPA Asia-Pacific will help meet the needs of women and girls amid the challenges of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected essential, life-saving services that are central to advancing gender equality. In the Asia-Pacific region, women and girls’ disrupted access to sexual and reproductive health services and information continue to affect their health, safety, and dignity.

The Indo-Pacific Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights COVID-19 Surge Initiative funded by the Australian Government’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) aims to use innovative platforms to deliver services and information to those most affected.

As part of the project, the UNFPA Asia-Pacific Regional Office has received a contribution of AUD 3.4 million (~USD 2.6 million) from DFAT. Through this funding, UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, will ensure services and information including family planning and maternal health are reached by women and girls most left behind, particularly in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

DFAT is a long-standing partner of UNFPA in upholding the sexual and reproductive health and rights of women and girls including in humanitarian contexts.