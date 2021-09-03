Australia delivers vaccine doses to Indonesia

Australia is delivering 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Indonesia, as part of our partnership with our close neighbour and strategic partner as we respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These vaccine doses are the first instalment of Australia’s commitment to share 2.5 million AstraZeneca doses with Indonesia in 2021. They are an important component of Australia’s health response package for Indonesia, announced in July, adding to the 1000 ventilators, 700 oxygen concentrators and 20,000 rapid antigen tests already delivered.

With this latest delivery of vaccines, Australia has now shared over 2.5 million doses with the Indo-Pacific region, as part of a total commitment to share 20 million doses by mid-2022.

In addition, Australia is providing $101.9 million to support Indonesia’s national vaccine rollout through the $523 million regional Vaccine Access and Health Security Initiative. This includes funding for vaccine procurement through UNICEF and delivery support through the World Bank, UNICEF and WHO, and the Australia Indonesia Health Security Partnership.

Australia’s contribution of $130 million to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment also supports the vaccine needs of Indonesia and other eligible countries. Since March this year, the COVAX AMC has provided more than 19 million doses to Indonesia. In addition, Indonesia will benefit from Australia’s $100 million contribution to the Quad Vaccine Partnership with the United States, Japan and India.

Australia is working closely with Indonesia and other partners across our region to improve equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, helping to save lives and support our shared economic recovery from the pandemic.

