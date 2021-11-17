Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (9 - 15 November 2021)

INDONESIA

Heavy rains on 8-14 November have triggered flooding situations in a number of locations in Kalimantan, including in West Kalimantan Province (Sekadau, Kapuas hulu, and Ketapang districts), Central Kalimantan (Palangkaraya), and South Kalimantan (Balangan and Banjarbaru). The floods directly affected at least 46,000 people. In Aceh, heavy rains and the overflowing of Krueng Keureuto and Krueng Pase rivers in the North Aceh District on 12-14 November caused floods that affected over 1,000 people. A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Deli Serdang District of North Sumatra province on 12 November killed one person and damaged 12 houses and two public facilities. In all events, local government agencies have responded to the situation, with the support of the Indonesian Red Cross providing relief assistance to affected people.

SRI LANKA

Floods, mudslides, and landslides were triggered in a number of areas in Sri Lanka by heavy rains brought by a low pressure weather system in the Bay of Bengal since the beginning of November. According to Sri Lanka Disaster Management (DMC), at least 26 people have died and an estimated 230,000 people have been affected in 17 districts of the country. The most affected areas include Puttalam, Kurunegala, Jaffna, Kegalle Districts in northern and north-western Sri Lanka. Over 1,200 houses have been damaged or destroyed, with over 1,300 displaced people remaining in 33 evacuation centres as of 14 November. Navy relief teams engaging in rescue and relief operations rescued 288 people from flood waters in 8-10 November alone. The low pressure system behind the rains was expected to move towards Tamil Nadu in India by the evening of 18 November.

MYANMAR

The escalation of armed clashes between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and local People’s Defence Forces as well as the Chinland Defence Force in northwest Myanmar has resulted in a surge of new displacement. In Chin State, almost 5,200 people have been newly displaced in Matupi, Thantlang and Paletwa townships since the start of November. People have also reportedly fled into India in the past few weeks, adding to the 15,000 people who had already crossed the border since February. Similarly, the number of displaced people in Sagaing Region has doubled over a fortnight, with a further displacement of 8,200 people documented in Kale Township. New displacement and returns were observed in Saw and Gangaw townships of Magway Region. Clashes across many townships in the country’s northwest - Chin State, Magway, and Sagaing regions -have displaced close to 49,700 people since May. This is in addition to 6,340 people who remain displaced in Paletwa Township since December 2019 due to the earlier conflict between the Arakan Army and the MAF. Displaced people and host communities in Chin are facing shortages of food, fuel and medical supplies. Access to people in need across the northwest remains severely limited mostly working through local actors.