MYANMAR

In northern Shan State, fighting between the Myanmar Armed Forces (MAF) and ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) or between EAOs continued in several townships during the reporting period. Over 50 people were reportedly displaced in Mansan Village in Namtu Township following armed clashes that broke out between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) and the allied forces of the Shan State Progress Party (SSPP) and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army on 13 February. Further clashes were reported between the MAF and RCSS/SSA in Hsipaw Township on 10 February, followed by clashes on 11 February between the MAF and the SSPP in Kutkai and Muse townships. The new displacement is in addition to around 1,070 people who remain displaced in three sites in Kyaukme Township due to the armed clashes since early January. Around 9,700 people remain in situations of protracted displacement in northern Shan. Meanwhile, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Myanmar reiterated the UN’s and its partners’ strong commitment to continue delivering humanitarian assistance and COVID-19 related response to around 1 million people targeted under the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan in line with the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence.

INDONESIA

Parts of Java Island experienced torrential rains which caused flooding and landslides over the past week that have affected some 130,000 people, including 8,000 people displaced from their homes. At least seven people died, 18 were reported missing, and 17 people were injured, including due to landslides in Nganjuk District on 14 February, floods in Subang District on 11 February, and floods in Kebumen on 10 February. Local Government agencies, the Indonesia Red Cross ,and local communities have provided immediate relief assistance and have led search operations. As the rainy season continues until May 2021, more localized flooding and landslides are anticipated.

PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Clan violence in the Highland Region since 26 January have displaced over 2,900 people and have left 21 people dead, with hundreds were injured. Police and defense forces were deployed to protect public facilities and ensure the continuation of health services. Tribal fights are rooted in decades of ethnic tensions and land disputes. Humanitarian organizations, with support from the private sector, have provided shelter and cooking utensils, water and food, sanitation and hygiene kits to affected people. Schools that were being used as displacement sites re-opened on 15 February and people in those sites have returned to their homes. While negotiations have succeeded to an end of the violence, the security situation remains unpredictable.

JAPAN

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan on 13 February 2021, 11 PM local time. The earthquake did not cause a tsunami, nor did it affect the operation of nuclear power plants in the region, but it did trigger a massive landslide that cut off a national expressway in Fukushima. The Government reports that 152 people were injured during the earthquake and about 860,000 households experienced blackouts, with power restored by the morning of 14 February. The Prime Minister set up a task force and chaired the first ministerial meeting on 14 February to coordinate the response. The police, fire authorities, Self Defense Force, and the coast guard provided first response and aided the restSoArMatOioAn of services. The Japan Meteorological Agency has reported that the earthquake as an aftershock of the 11 March 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and the 2011. The authorities have warned that additional TONtrGeAmors of similar magnitude could happen in the coming week.

PHILIPPINES

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) warned that Kanlaon Volcano in the Visayas Region is in a period of unrest amid increases in volcanic earthquakes and gas emissions during the weekend. Over 50 earthquakes were recorded and a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes has been observed, with Phivolcs warning of an increased possibility of steam-driven eruptions. Local authorities have barred public entry or any human activity around the volcano’s 4 kilometer radius permanent danger zone due to possibilities of sudden and hazardous eruptions.