Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 14 Jan 2019)

INDONESIA

Following the earthquake at the end of September 2018, some 133,631 people remain displaced across Central Sulawesi. While thousands more left the province or found refuge with host families, increasing numbers of these people are returning to Central Sulawesi. The Governor of Central Sulawesi has extended the emergency transition to recovery phase in the province until 23 February. The total funding needed for rehabilitation and reconstruction stands at IDR 22.8 trillion (US$1.6 billion).

On 12 January, Mount Ibu in West Halmahera District, North Maluku Province, erupted. The volcano is currently at alert Level II (Stand by), but people have been told not to carry out activities within a 2km radius. No evacuations have taken place.

On 11 and 12 January, West Java was struck by heavy rains and strongs winds damaging houses in Sukabumi, Ciamis and Bandung Districts. No casualties have been reported.

MYANMAR

An estimated 5,000 people have been displaced in northern and central Rakhine State by ongoing clashes between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Military. People fleeing the violence have received assistance from the Rakhine State Government, the Red Cross, civil society organizations, national and international humanitarian organizations. The UN has urged all sides to uphold their responsibilities under International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law, and to ensure humanitarian access to all people affected by the violence.

5,000 people displaced.

PHILIPPINES

As of 10 January, more than 480,000 people across 14 provinces are reported to have been affected by Tropical Depression Usman that struck at the end of December 2018. Nearly 60 per cent of those are in Region V, primarily in Camarines Sur. Evacuation centres are beginning to close as people return to their homes: from a peak of 536 shelters, 117 remain open, hosting 57,300 people.

Another 83,500 people have already left evacuation centres. The number of people staying with relatives or friends is also declining, from a peak of 220,800 to 158,200. Estimated agricultural losses continue to rise, reaching PHP816 million (USD15.5 million), with nearly 37,000 farmers and fisherfolk affected.

P9.2 million ($1.8 million) in assistance has been provided by local authorities,

NGOs and DSWD.

480,000 people affected

THAILAND

Following Tropical Storm Pabuk that struck the southern regions of Thailand on 3 – 5 January, seven people are known to have been killed, including two rescue volunteers. Prior to the storm making landfall, 30,000 people in coastal districts were evacuated into shelters preventing higher loss of life.

The storm caused extensive damage to critical infrastructure, including schools and hospitals.

7 people dead