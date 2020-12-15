Asia and the Pacific: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8 - 14 December 2020)

FIJI

Tropical Cyclone Yasa formed over open waters between Fiji and Vanuatu and has intensified into a Category 4 system (BOM/FMS Scale). It is expected to further intensify with a potential landfall over large parts of Fiji on Friday 18 December. The Pacific Humanitarian Team is currently upgrading preparedness procedures with humanitarian partners and is coordinating with Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

INDONESIA

Heavy rains on 13-14 December led to floods and landslides in Cilacap District in Central Java.

This is the third time in two months that this area has been affected by flooding.

Local authorities reported that 2,300 households were directly affected, without immediate reports on casualties and damages. The local Government have facilitated evacuations and have provided food, water, and shelter to evacuees.

MYANMAR

An estimated 300 people were displaced in the Namtu Township in northern Shan State following armed clashes that broke out between the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army and the allied forces of the Ta’ang National Liberation Army and the Shan State Progress Party/Shan State Army on 9 December. Four civilians, including one child, were reportedly injured in crossfire on 10 December in the area, according to public sources. About 20 families have returned to their places of origin during the reporting period, and the remaining displaced persons are currently sheltering in monasteries and host communities. Local authorities, community members, and humanitarian partners are providing urgent humanitarian and COVID-19 response to the displaced families. The frequency of armed clashes in northern Shan has intensified in recent months, with over 4,700 people having been temporarily displaced due to armed clashes since September. A total of 7,300 people were temporarily displaced in northern Shan over the course of 2020.

